Study Finds Getting Kids Ready For School Is Equivalent To A Day’s Work!

The research found that getting your kids ready for school is like a full day of work! So if you feel like you’ve already worked a full day before 9am, you’re not alone…

A study which surveyed 2000 parents and looked at their workload over a week found that 10 extra hours per week (a day’s worth of work) is spent dealing with kids, their schedules and school stuff…

In those 10 hours of kid tasks, parents are doing upwards of 43 different things like making lunches, matching socks, signing school forms, making dinner and more…

The researchers also found that in order to keep on top of all these tasks, which takes us about an hour or two every day, the average school parent is awake by 6am.

More