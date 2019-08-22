Taylor Swift Confirms She Will Re-Record Albums

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Taylor Swift has confirmed plans to re-record her albums following the sale of her catalog to Scooter Braun in June.

The Lover singer discusses the sale of her music from Big Machine Label Group to Braun’s company, which prompted a very public blowout between the two. Swift tells interviewer Tracy Smith that the plan is to re-record the previously released albums to regain control.

Swift told the reporter that she first found out about the deal when she read about it online, and insists that her inner circle was not made aware of the proceedings. In June when the sale took place, Swift took to Tumblr for a lengthy letter about the ownership of her music and her personal feelings about Braun.

Braun is also the manager of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

The full interview with Taylor Swift will air on CBS Sunday Morning on August 25 at 9:00 AM ET. Swift will release her seventh studio album, Lover, on Friday.