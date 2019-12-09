Taylor Swift Is Forbes’ Highest-Paid Musician Of 2019!
It was another stellar year for Taylor as she earned $185 million!
Between her Reputation Tour, her new record deal with Universal Music Group and a few big endorsement deals with Cover Girl, Apple, Capital One and Keds-plus royalties and merchandise it was enough to put her on top of Forbes list!
This is the second time Taylor has been number one of this list. Her last appearance was in 2016 when she earned $170 before taxes.!
Here’s the top for 2019!
- Taylor Swift – $185 million
- Kanye West – $150 million
- Ed Sheeran – $110 million
- The Eagles – $100 million
- Elton John – $84 million
- Jay Z – $81 million
- Beyoncé – $81 million
- Drake – $75 million
- Diddy – $7 million
- Metallica – $68.5 million