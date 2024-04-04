Taylor Swift is the youngest on Forbes’ new list of ‘Celebrity Billionaires’

After earning billionaire status in October 2023, Taylor Swift has earned herself a spot on Forbes’ 2024 list of celebrity billionaires.

While listed at number 14 on the Forbes list, Tay Tay’s admission to the three-comma club is in a category all its own. Unlike other musicians on the list — whose earnings were partially tied to products or partnerships — Swift earned her status solely off of the earnings from her music and performances. Her current net worth is recorded as $1.1 Billion.

Her insanely successful Eras Tour and all its elements are a large part of Swift’s current status and will continue to catapult her success as she continues the tour throughout Europe this summer.

Aside from the tour, Swift is readying the release of a brand new studio project, Tortured Poets Department. Since announcing its arrival to the world following her 13th GRAMMY win in February, Swift has continued to keep the surprises coming as she’s revealed that there will be four different versions of the album. Each one is unique with its own aesthetic and bonus song in addition to the 17 original tracks, and two collaborations they’ll all have in common.

All four versions will be available in entirety on April 19 — the album’s official release date.