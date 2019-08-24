Taylor Swift Samples A Toronto Choir In New Song ” It’s Nice To Have A Friend”
The Canadian Connection!
In a time when music education programs are seeing their budgets cut, its nice to know that performers like Taylor are stepping up.
Did you know that Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Love’ has a pretty significant Canadian Connection?
Toronto’s Regent Park School of Music is sampled in her new song “Its Nice To Have A Friend.” The choir is featured singing back up and are also involved in the instrumental aspect of the song.
A big thanks goes to @chrana and @eljay_ii for making this come to life. “Parkscapes” is a collaboration between Kingsway Music Library and the Regent Park School of Music and it’s the first music library of its kind. Every time you download or license it, proceeds go towards funding the Regent Park School of Music and inspiring kids through music education. Composed entirely by @frankdukes and performed entirely by @regentparkmusic students. Download it at http://parkscapes.ca and transform a sample into much more than a beat
The original same, produced by Canadian Frank Duke is from a track called “Summer in The South” from the album Parkscapes.
The sample will also help raise funds for the Regent Park School of Music, which provides musical education to children in Toronto’s high-priority neighbourhoods. The royalties received from the use of our sample in the Taylor Swift song will help fund musical education, and for that we are truly grateful,” says a spokesperson for the school!