Teacher Finds A Way To Hug Her Students During Quarantine!

50 students lined up at the this teacher’s house once she invented this way that they deemed safe enough to get some hugs.

She used a plastic shower curtain and cut it out and sealed it to the open door frame, cut some holes and attached bags on the opposite side where she can insert her arms. Here’s what she said:

“I was missing my students so much, and my wife and I came up with a way for me to give them hugs during this difficult time. I got to see so many students and give them a big hug.”

So many happy tears. I am used to seeing [my students] every day, getting my morning hugs every day from them. It has just brought so much joy to me, parents have told me it’s brought joy to their kids, to their families, so it was amazing”, according to WTHR.”