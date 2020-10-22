Tegan And Sara Are Getting Their Own TV Series On Amazon!

They’ve signed a deal with Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, and the series is set to be put on Amazon streaming services in the U.S.

According to Tegan and Sara’s reps, “the coming-of-age story will follow twin sisters as they navigate identities separate from each other against the backdrop of 1990s grunge and rave culture.”

The series will revolve around the twins in high school back in the ’90s. The series explores the personal relationships that led them to eventually pursue a career in music.

Tegan and Sara will also serve as executive producers…. The new series titled, High School, will be distributed by Amazon-owned free streaming platform IMDb TV in the United States, while a Canadian distributor is still to be announced.