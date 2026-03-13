The 2026 Oscars Are Almost Here: Who Will Win and What to Watch

Hollywood’s biggest night is almost here – the 98th Academy Awards are this Sunday, March 15, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and fans are buzzing. Leading the pack is Sinners, with a record-breaking 16 nominations. Other big contenders include One Battle After Another, Frankenstein, and Hamnet. If you’re betting, a lot of people think Sinners could snag Best Picture, while Paul Thomas Anderson might take home Best Director for One Battle After Another.

Hosting and Performances

Conan O’Brien returns as host, bringing his sharp wit to keep the evening lively. Musical performances this year are set to be spectacular, featuring Miles Caton and Raphael Saadiq, KPop Demon Hunters, Buddy Guy, Brittany Howard, Misty Copeland, and even Josh Groban with the LA Master Chorale. Expect the music to range from soulful to show-stopping.

New Category and Surprises

For the first time ever, the Oscars will award Achievement in Casting, recognizing the incredible work behind some of the year’s best ensembles. And fans can look forward to fun surprises, including a Bridesmaids reunion and even some Marvel cameos.

In Memoriam

The night will also honor the lives of Hollywood legends we lost, with a heartfelt In Memoriam tribute celebrating their contributions to film.

Front-Runners and Predictions

The Best Picture race is heating up between One Battle After Another and Sinners. Michael B. Jordan is a strong contender for Best Actor in Sinners, while Jessie Buckley is poised to take Best Actress for Hamnet. Supporting roles, directing, and screenplay categories are all up for grabs, making this one of the most exciting and unpredictable Oscar nights in years. Full list of nominations HERE.

When and Where to Watch

The Oscars air Sunday, March 15, at 7 p.m. on ABC and Hulu, with pre-show red carpet coverage starting at 3:30 p.m. on ABC or 4 p.m. on E!. Don’t miss a moment of the glitz, glamour, and unforgettable performances.