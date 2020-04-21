The Batman Gets A New Release Date!

“The Batman” and “The Sopranos” prequel, “The Many Saints of Newark,” have been given release dates!

The Batman was originally scheduled to open in theatres in June of 2021 but will now launch October 1st, 2021.

The studio also pushed back “The Many Saints of Newark” from Sept. 25, 2020 until March 12, 2021.

Here’s hoping that theatres will reopen by summer as “Wonder Woman 1984” is scheduled for August 14th.