The Batman May Be Getting More Star Power!

Robert Pattinson has already taken over from Ben Affleck as Batman in the latest stand alone movie.

According to WeGotThisCovered.com, they say that Matthew McConaughey is set to play Harvey Dent aka Two-Face. Tommy Lee Jones played this character in Batman Forever first.

The Batman is scheduled for release in 2021 and also stars Zoe Kravitz at Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffery Wright as Police Commissioner Jim Gordon.