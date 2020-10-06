The Biggest Movie Theatre Company Temporarily Closes in The UK and USA

Regal Cinemas, a famous movie theatre chain in the United States and the UK, announced that it is temporarily suspending operations at all of its theatres beginning on October 8.

Cineworld, the United Kingdom parent company, shared that 536 locations will close and affect 45,000 employees after having reopened their doors in August.

The announcements were made after several blockbusters had their release date postponed or switched to a digital release amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming James Bond film is being delayed a second time due to the coronavirus. This time, the delay will have fans waiting until the spring of 2021.

Currently, there are no plans for Cineplex to close in Canada.