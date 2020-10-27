The Cast Of Superbad Is Reuniting Tonight!

McLovin!

Actors from the 2007 comedy are reuniting to support the Democratic Party of Wisconsin.

The reunion, which takes place Oct. 27 at 9/8c, will feature a watch party with live commentary and jokes from the Superbad cast and filmmakers.

Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and Michael Cera, as well as Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Bill Hader, Martha MacIssac, and Evan Goldberg. Director Greg Mottola and producer Judd Apatow are joining in on the fun, too.

Set Rogen posted the news on Twitter!

Wanna watch Superbad with me, Jonah Hill, Michael Cera, Bill Hader and MORE?? Well, you’re in luck! https://t.co/VVOzvkUgS9 — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) October 23, 2020

To watch the Superbad reunion, sign up on the event’s website. There, you can donate any amount you choose to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, although they note that “most people are chipping in $24.20.” You’ll then get a link to watch the reunion with your donation receipt. And be sure to tune in right on time — the event will only be live-streamed once.

