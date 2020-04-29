The CDC Extends Social Distancing Guidelines To Pets

The CDC is now recommending pet owners isolate their dogs, cats, and hamsters from close contact with other animals after several pets – including two cats in New York and a family dog in North Carolina – tested positive for the virus.

The CDC says on their website,

“while the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low, a small number of pets have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after contact with people with COVID-19.”

They advise that you restrict your pets from interacting with other animals when outside the home and keep cats indoors. Always walk you dogs on a leach while maintaining at least 6 feet apart from other animals and people.

Symptoms of a possible COVID-19 in pets include respiratory infection.