The CDC Extends Social Distancing Guidelines To Pets
Protect your animals as you would your kids during this pandemic
The CDC is now recommending pet owners isolate their dogs, cats, and hamsters from close contact with other animals after several pets – including two cats in New York and a family dog in North Carolina – tested positive for the virus.
The CDC says on their website,
“while the risk of animals spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low, a small number of pets have been reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after contact with people with COVID-19.”
They advise that you restrict your pets from interacting with other animals when outside the home and keep cats indoors. Always walk you dogs on a leach while maintaining at least 6 feet apart from other animals and people.
Symptoms of a possible COVID-19 in pets include respiratory infection.
Protect your pets if you are sick with #COVID19. Limit exposure to pets and have someone else care for them if possible. If you must be around animals while sick, wash your hands before and after interacting with them. Learn more: https://t.co/H8NS2GBCcZ. pic.twitter.com/atkGH4fT3D
— CDC (@CDCgov) April 28, 2020