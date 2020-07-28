Listen Live

The Chainsmokers Are IN HOT WATER! Well, Their Fans Are!

By Josh

Oh baby… don’t come CLOSER! SIX FEET APART! GOSH.

The Chainsmokers are facing SERIOUS heat from Twitter and the entire state of New York!

They held a concert three days ago  in Water Mill, New York.

It was a “drive in” experience, so you were expected to stay in your cars and if you got out, wear a damn mask!

Oh gurl, the footage. The FOOTAGE!

Look:

ZERO SOCIAL DISTANCING!

FOLKS STANDING LIKE ITS 2019!

OOF. BAD.

