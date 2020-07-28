The Chainsmokers Are IN HOT WATER! Well, Their Fans Are!
Oh baby… don’t come CLOSER! SIX FEET APART! GOSH.
The Chainsmokers are facing SERIOUS heat from Twitter and the entire state of New York!
They held a concert three days ago in Water Mill, New York.
It was a “drive in” experience, so you were expected to stay in your cars and if you got out, wear a damn mask!
Oh gurl, the footage. The FOOTAGE!
Look:
The Chainsmokers had a “Drive-in” concert in the Hamptons last night…looks like social distancing was strongly enforced 🤦🏻♂️….when NY gets the inevitable spike just blame these rich selfish white people
Via IG:adamalpert pic.twitter.com/yLe1XaE0hS
— Icculus The Brave (@FirenzeMike) July 26, 2020
ZERO SOCIAL DISTANCING!
FOLKS STANDING LIKE ITS 2019!
OOF. BAD.