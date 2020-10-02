Listen Live

The First Look At Jim Carrey Has Joe Biden On SNL

The season premier of SNL is October 3rd!

By Dirt/Divas

A new promo has been released from SNL giving fans a first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.

 

Mya Rudolph is back as Kamala Harris, and Alec Baldwin as Trump again. Plus, Chris Rock hosts the show with Megan Thee Stallion performing!

 

