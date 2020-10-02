The First Look At Jim Carrey Has Joe Biden On SNL
The season premier of SNL is October 3rd!
A new promo has been released from SNL giving fans a first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden.
Mya Rudolph is back as Kamala Harris, and Alec Baldwin as Trump again. Plus, Chris Rock hosts the show with Megan Thee Stallion performing!
Ladies and gentlemen…
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/khYgAvXKpw
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 1, 2020
We’re back this Saturday with @chrisrock and Megan @theestallion for #SNLPremiere. pic.twitter.com/e7qvoUotpY
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 2, 2020