The Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed

Music’s biggest night was scheduled to take place on January 31st but instead has been rescheduled for mid-March due to the coronavirus surge in LA.

A statement released by the Grammy’s said in part, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.”

LA has been experiencing deteriorating COVID conditions with hospitals overwhelmed and ICUs having reached capacity.