The Grammy Awards Have Been Postponed
The Surge In Las Angeles Is Out Of Control!
Music’s biggest night was scheduled to take place on January 31st but instead has been rescheduled for mid-March due to the coronavirus surge in LA.
A statement released by the Grammy’s said in part, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.”
LA has been experiencing deteriorating COVID conditions with hospitals overwhelmed and ICUs having reached capacity.