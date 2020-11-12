The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is Coming to Disney+

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will be available to stream exclusively on Disney Plus from Tuesday 17th November.

The tale kicks off as Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose, Chewbacca and their droid friends prepare to celebrate Life Day.

Prior to the main event, Rey goes on a journey with BB-8 to learn more about the force, but finds herself hurtling through the time stream to some of the most famous moments in Star Wars history.

Prepare to see events unfold in surprising ways, as Rey attempts to get back to her own time without missing the Life Day feast with her friends.

The Lego Star Wars Holiday Special will be set outside of the main franchise after the events of last year’s The Rise of Skywalker.