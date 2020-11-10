There’s A New Lego Star Wars Holiday Movie Coming To Disney+

Disney Plus has announced that they will be releasing a new Lego holiday special to their streaming service. To make it even better, it’s a Lego Star Wars special.

The description says that it will “Reunite Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and all your favorite droids, from R2-D2 to BB-8, for a joyous feast on Life Day, the holiday first introduced in 1978’s Star Wars Holiday Special.”

If you already have Disney Plus, you’ll be able to start streaming it on November 17th.