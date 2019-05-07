The Newest ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer is a Major Spoiler Alert

The Russo brothers who directed, Avengers: Endgame lifted their “spoiler alert” yesterday which prompted the release of Spider Man: Far From Home trailer #2.

WARNING: For those who haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame beware, this trailer will ruin a major story line from the movie.

Spider Man himself, actor Tom Holland issues a warning at the start of this preview…

Spider Man: Far From Home is coming to theatres July 2.