The Newest ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer is a Major Spoiler Alert

WARNING, Contains Avengers: Endgame spoilers...

By Darryl on the Drive, Uncategorized

The Russo brothers who directed, Avengers: Endgame lifted their “spoiler alert” yesterday which prompted the release of Spider Man: Far From Home trailer #2.

WARNING: For those who haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame beware, this trailer will ruin a major story line from the movie.

Spider Man himself, actor Tom Holland issues a warning at the start of this preview…

Spider Man: Far From Home is coming to theatres July 2.

