The Oscars Are Making Some Changes For Best Picture Contenders

Starting in 2024, filmmakers will have to meet new inclusion and diversity guidelines in order for their films to be contenders for the Academy Award’s top prize.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been criticized over the years for honouring few movies that were made by people of colour, and in a new five-year diversity plan, they hope to change that.

According to the Toronto Sun, the rules layout percentages or numbers of actors, production staff, marketing staff, and internships on a movie that must be filled by people of colour, women, people with disabilities, or people from the LGBTQ community.

Movies that want to be considered for Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars, will need to meet two of the four new standards.