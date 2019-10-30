The Strangest Thing Ever Given While Trick-or-Treating?

It’s common knowledge that while trick or treating, you will be given a few odd items. Perhaps a toothbrush, some pennies, religious pamphlets, or candy corn.

People on Reddit shared the strangest thing they ever got when they were out trick-or-treating. And here are 10 of the best ones:

1. A caramel-covered onion.

2. Cans of green beans and corn.

3. A documentary on the Milwaukee Brewers.

4. Shoe laces.

5. A brisket sandwich.

6. Condoms.

7. Stamps.

8. Dog food.

9. A mixtape.

10. A bar of Lever 2000 soap.