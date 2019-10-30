The Strangest Thing Ever Given While Trick-or-Treating?
Trick or Treat, please don't give me a toothbrush!
It’s common knowledge that while trick or treating, you will be given a few odd items. Perhaps a toothbrush, some pennies, religious pamphlets, or candy corn.
People on Reddit shared the strangest thing they ever got when they were out trick-or-treating. And here are 10 of the best ones:
1. A caramel-covered onion.
2. Cans of green beans and corn.
3. A documentary on the Milwaukee Brewers.
4. Shoe laces.
5. A brisket sandwich.
6. Condoms.
7. Stamps.
8. Dog food.
9. A mixtape.
10. A bar of Lever 2000 soap.