The Strangest Thing Ever Given While Trick-or-Treating?

Trick or Treat, please don't give me a toothbrush!

It’s common knowledge that while trick or treating, you will be given a few odd items.  Perhaps a toothbrush, some pennies, religious pamphlets, or candy corn.

 

People on Reddit shared the strangest thing they ever got when they were out trick-or-treating.  And here are 10 of the best ones:

1.  A caramel-covered onion.

 

2.  Cans of green beans and corn.

 

3.  A documentary on the Milwaukee Brewers.

 

4.  Shoe laces.

 

5.  A brisket sandwich.

 

6.  Condoms.

 

7.  Stamps.

 

8.  Dog food.

 

9.  A mixtape.

 

10.  A bar of Lever 2000 soap. 

