The Streaming Wars Are On!

Apple TV+ officially launches today with a special offer of $5.99 monthly or free for a year when you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Mac..

Apple TV+ is bringing A-list power from Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in The Morning Show…

Also available now is Disney + with a sign up offer of $8.99 monthly or $89.99 yearly. On Disney you will get every Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars movies as well as The Simpsons~ Not to mention all the new original programming.

Netflix is offering up its original movie The Irishman on November 27th, but it will be released in Theatres on November 8th ! This one stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino in a story about organized crime in postwar America and the unsolved disappearance of legendary union boss Jimmy Hoffa (played by Pacino).

Plus Netflix will start to offer up its Holiday titles starting today!

On Crave, the new season of Shameless will be released (Nov. 10th)

