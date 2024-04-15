‘The Talk’ Is Being Canceled After 15 Seasons

After 14 years and 15 seasons on the air, The Talk is coming to an end!

It was announced Friday that the show was being cancelled and that this final season would end early!

The show first aired on CBS in 2010 with co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Holly Robinson Peete, Leah Remini, Julie Chen, and Sharon Osbourne. Over the years, it earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards and 56 nominations. It will begin airing new episodes in Fall 2024, with the last episode set to air in December of that year…

The current hosts are Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.