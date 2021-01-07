The Things People Are Looking Forward To The Most If The Pandemic Ends This Year
What are you looking forward to the most?
The three things people are looking forward to the most if the pandemic ends this year are spending time with loved ones, being able to travel freely, and doing things that matter or make a difference.
A “What Matters 2021” survey asked people what they are looking forward to the most this year if we get out of this pandemic sooner than later.
The survey found that people are most looking forward to spending more quality time with loved ones (34%), being able to travel unhindered (20%), and doing things that matter or make a difference (16%).
Top things people are most looking forward to in 2021:
- Spending more quality time with loved ones is what most people from United Kingdom (UK) and Thailand, the United States (US), the Philippines, Malaysia, and China are most looking forward to in 2021.
- Being able to travel unhindered is what Singaporeans, South Koreans, and Japanese are most looking forward to doing in the new year.
- Doing things that matter or make a difference is what Indonesians, Taiwanese, and Vietnamese are most looking forward to.
- Getting closer to nature and the great outdoors is second on the list for Thais, and third for Japanese.
- Fewer are looking forward to going back to the workplace in 2021. Respondents from China (1.2%), Japan (1.5%), and UK (2%) have the smallest proportion that is looking forward to being done with remote working, while Filipinos (9%), Vietnamese (7%), and Indonesians (7%) are more likely to look forward to returning to the office.
- Attending live, sporting, or large-scale events is second least popular on the list, but those from the US (8%), UK (8%), and Japan (7%) are more likely to look forward to that.