The Things People Are Looking Forward To The Most If The Pandemic Ends This Year

The three things people are looking forward to the most if the pandemic ends this year are spending time with loved ones, being able to travel freely, and doing things that matter or make a difference.

A “What Matters 2021” survey asked people what they are looking forward to the most this year if we get out of this pandemic sooner than later.

The survey found that people are most looking forward to spending more quality time with loved ones (34%), being able to travel unhindered (20%), and doing things that matter or make a difference (16%).

Top things people are most looking forward to in 2021: