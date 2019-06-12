The Top Google Searches Since Game 5 Of The NBA Finals
People want to know "How old is Drake?"
After The Golden State Warriors won game five of the NBA finals, forcing a game 6 in Oakland, California- fans from both sides of the border where googling information about the Raptors and Drake!
The top google searchers about Drake from Gold State Fans include:
- How old is Drake
- Who is Drake trolling the Warriors
- How much does it cost to put up a billboard
- Who does Drake take with him to the Raptors games
- Why do they call Drake Aubrey
Top search about Toronto include:
- Where does Kawhi live in Toronto
- Why is Toronto called 6
- How long is the flight from Toronto to Oakland
- Who were the Raptors before Toronto
- Why is Toronto’s basketball team called the Raptors
Top search about The Raptors from Oakland residents:
- When was the last time the Raptors made the finals
- Why are the raptors in the NBA
- How long have the Raptors been in the NBA
- When did the Raptors score 105 game
- What Bay Area radio station is the Warriors game on
- How much was a ticket for Raptors tonight