The Trailer! Game Of Thrones Final Season!

The trailer for the final season of Game Of Thrones has officially arrived, and the upcoming battle with the White Walkers is on the mind of everyone is Westeros. John Snow and Daenerys have come to Winterfell with the hopes that two dragons are better than one, as Jaime Lannister looks prepared for battle.

Meanwhile Cersei nervously looks on and sips her wine. See what else happens!

The final season of Game Of Thrones debuts on April 14th.