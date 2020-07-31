The Weeknd Is Coming To TikTok!

The Weeknd will take the virtual stage for a performance on August 7th!

‘The Weeknd Experience,” created by TikTok, in partnership with XO, Republic Records, and Wave (a Scooter Braun-backed virtual concert start-up), will include The Weeknd in digital-avatar form, performing new songs off his latest album, After Hours.

Variety notes, “‘The Weeknd Experience’ will raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative supporting racial equality, with fans able to donate directly from the TikTok app leading up to and during the concert. TikTok will let viewers buy exclusive merchandise inspired by ‘The Weeknd Experience,’ via a merch capsule available only from Aug. 6-10, with proceeds from the sales donated to the Equal Justice Initiative.”

This will be the first-ever TikTok AR experience and viewers will be able to ‘interact in real-time during The Weeknd’s performance.’

‘The Weeknd Experience’ is happening August 7 at 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT.