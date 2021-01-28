The Weeknd Is Releasing A Greatest Hits Album
Amazing!
The Weeknd is releasing a greatest hits album titled, The Highlights.
The album will include 18 songs – five from After Hours (2020) and Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), three from Starboy (2016), two from House of Balloons (2011), one from My Dear Melancholy (2018) plus, Black Panther’s Pray for Me and Ariana Grande’s Love Me Harder.
The new album will be released on February 5th!
See which songs made the cut below.
- “Save Your Tears”
- “Blinding Lights”
- “In Your Eyes”
- “Can’t Feel My Face”
- “I Feel It Coming” ft. Daft Punk
- “Starboy” ft. Daft Punk
- “Pray For Me” ft. Kendrick Lamar
- “Heartless”
- “Often”
- “The Hills”
- “Call Out My Name”
- “Die For You”
- “Earned It”
- “Love Me Harder” Ariana Grande & The Weekend
- “Acquainted”
- “Wicked Games”
- “The Morning”
- “After Hours”