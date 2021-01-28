The Weeknd is releasing a greatest hits album titled, The Highlights.

The album will include 18 songs – five from After Hours (2020) and Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), three from Starboy (2016), two from House of Balloons (2011), one from My Dear Melancholy (2018) plus, Black Panther’s Pray for Me and Ariana Grande’s Love Me Harder.

The new album will be released on February 5th!

See which songs made the cut below.