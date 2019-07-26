The “Will & Grace” Reboot Is Going To End Soon

The cast and producers are all on the same page with the decision to end the reboot of Will & Grace in 2020.

“We think of the Will & Grace reboot episodes the way Karen Walker thinks of martinis – 51 is not enough, 53 is too many,” they said in a joint statement. “That is why, after consulting with the cast, we all have decided this will be the final season of Will & Grace.”

The original show aired from 1998 to 2006 for eight seasons and stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullaly.

A premiere date for the third and final season of the reboot has not yet been announced.