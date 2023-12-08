The Worst Christmas Songs!

Every holiday season, the same soundtrack can be heard throughout the land. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Last Christmas” are on a constant loop during November and December, anchoring playlists that also find space for such enduring chestnuts as Frank Sinatra’s “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” Johnny Mathis’ “Sleigh Ride” and Nat “King” Cole’s “The Christmas Song.”

But let’s not forget, that among these holiday classics; every year new attempts at creating a holiday song are released by artists, with some of them missing the mark…

Here’s the list!

From 1990! AC/DC “Mistress for Christmas”

From 2018! William Shatner’s “Rudolph the Nosed Reindeer”

From 2004! Afroman “Deck my Balls”

From 1989! New Kids On The Block “Funky, Funky Xmas”

From 1996! Beck “The Little Drum Machine Boy”

From 1987! Bon Jovi “Back Door Santa”

From 1979! Paul McCartney’s “Rudolph The Christmas Reggae!

From 1973! John Denver “Please, Daddy! Don’t Get Drunk on Christmas!

From 1983! The Weather Girls “Dear Santa, Bring me a Man This Christmas!