There’s A Designer Who Is Selling Masks With Your Face On It!

Clever but also creepy!

By Kool Style

A designer in San Francisco is selling masks that are printed with your own face, so from a distance, it might not even look like you’re wearing a mask.  But up close, it looks like something is VERY off with your face.

 

Her name is Daniella Baskin these trendy masks are N95 respiratory masks that are made with facial recognition software.

 

