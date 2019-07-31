There’s A Hotel That Will Bring You Puppies And Prosecco!
Sign me up!
In Celebration of National Dog day, (August 26th) The Kimpton Hotel Monaco, in Denver, has launched a new ‘Puppies + Prosecco Package’, where guests can book their own private puppy party while drinking bubbles. This package is available for those booking a luxury suite.
Celebrate #nationaldogday in style with our Puppies & Prosecco package. Book a night in our Lux suite and receive your own private puppy party with puppies from @lifelinepuppyrescue! Enjoy tail wags and puppy kisses while sipping prosecco and nibbling on Italian cicchettis from @panzanodenver. And best yet, 50% of the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue. Link in bio!
The package includes a puppy party with between six and ten puppies being brought to your room for an hour of playtime, with an expert on hand to answer any questions you have. There will also be Prosecco and snacks offered!
$50 of all the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in the Denver area, so it’s totally worth it.
The offer is only valid from 23-26 August.