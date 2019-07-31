There’s A Hotel That Will Bring You Puppies And Prosecco!

In Celebration of National Dog day, (August 26th) The Kimpton Hotel Monaco, in Denver, has launched a new ‘Puppies + Prosecco Package’, where guests can book their own private puppy party while drinking bubbles. This package is available for those booking a luxury suite.

The package includes a puppy party with between six and ten puppies being brought to your room for an hour of playtime, with an expert on hand to answer any questions you have. There will also be Prosecco and snacks offered!

$50 of all the proceeds will be donated to Lifeline Puppy Rescue in the Denver area, so it’s totally worth it.

The offer is only valid from 23-26 August.