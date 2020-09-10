There’s A New “Frozen” Short Film Coming To Disney+ About Olaf’s Origins!

“Once Upon a Snowman,” is a new animated short about the origins of Olaf, the snowman from “Frozen.”

The new movie will begin to stream in Disney+ on October 23rd, according to reports.

The short probes Olaf’s past, taking a look at how he came to love summer and his search for his identity in the snowy mountains outside Arendelle.

Josh Gad who has been the voice of Olaf since day one is back reprising his role as the loveable snowman.