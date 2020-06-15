There’s A New Will Ferrell And Rachel McAdams Comedy Coming To Netflix!

Via Rolling Stone, Ferrell, and McAdams star as aspiring musicians who get the chance of a lifetime. The movie is based on the annual Eurovision singing contest…

From Wedding Crashers director David Dobkin, the musical comedy also stars Demi Lovato, Pierce Brosnan, and Dan Stevens.

According to Wikipedia, The Eurovision Song Contest (French: Concours Eurovision de la chanson) is an annual international song competition, held every year by the Eurovision broadcasting organization since 1956 (with the exception of 2020), with participants representing primarily European countries.

Eurovision was canceled for 2020.