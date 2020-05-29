These Are The Dirtiest Areas In Your Home That You Should Disinfect

While you may be cleaning your counters and wiping down your door knobs more lately, there are areas of your home you may be missing! Get your cleaning rags and Lysol ready, here are the spots that need some attention!

Your Kitchen Sink!

Even though we wash pots and dishes in the sink, it doesn’t mean the area itself is clean. Especially since it houses all those utensils and glasses that touch your mouth. On top of that, many sinks are made of stainless steel, a material where the coronavirus can live for up to three days, according to research from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Your Dish Rag!

You could be spreading germs instead of getting rid of them. “Dish rags and dish cloths probably spread more dirt and germs than anything else,” explains Jan M. Dougherty, author of The Lost Art of House Cleaning. You should replace your dish rag daily!

Your Bathroom Hardware!

Lots of traffic passes through the bathroom several times daily! It’s used to do your business, and get ready- it needs cleaned often!

Your Electronic Devices

What you touch the most is likely those devices. Regardless of all the hand washing, your remotes, phones, iPads might need some disinfecting. “Studies have found that, in some instances, the TV remote controls can carry more germs and bacteria than your toilet.”

Your Office

Your home office can get gross. If you have a computer- you’ll want to keep it sanitized. Also don’t forget about your headphones or earbuds.

Your garbage and recycling bins

It’s one thing to rinse them out, but when was the last time you disinfected them? This is the area where all the trash goes, you are tossing used lysol wipes and Kleenex in there. Naturally, its gross!

Your Bed!

You should change or wash sheets weekly.

Your main hallway

This is the area of the house where everyone is coming in and out. So much dirt and bacteria comes in from outside! Clean your doors and mats often!