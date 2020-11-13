These Are The Most Hated COVID-19 Phrases

Living through this pandemic has been incredibly stressful, to say the least, and it’s no surprise that some key phrases have become part of our everyday language.

‘Lockdown’ was just named word of the year, but there are other words and phrases that we’ve been using or hearing in the last few months, driving us crazy at times.

But there are certain phrases that we are absolutely sick of. ‘We’re all in this together’, ‘the new normal’, and ‘unprecedented times’, are top of the list of most hated Covid-19 phrases.

According to new research, ‘we’re in this together,’ is the most detested expression for most of us.

Top five phrases we can’t stand:

We’re in this together’ (25%)

‘New normal’ (22%)

‘Unprecedented times’ (16%)

‘In these difficult times’ (11%)

‘More than ever’ (5%)

The research found that most of us are totally sick of these new says.

More