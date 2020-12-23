These Are The Things We’ve Done To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!

If you’ve gotten through 2020 without melting down, congratulations, you’re a rare breed!

3 in 4 people say all the bad news this year has taken its toll on them. And 70% of us have tried to do something positive each day, just to stay sane.

Here are the top ten little things we’ve done to cheer ourselves up.

1. Watching a favourite movie. Almost half of us have done it to give ourselves a boost.

2. Snacking.

3. Going for a walk.

4. Calling a friend.

5. Cuddling with a pet.

6. Taking a nap.

7. Asking for a hug.

8. Baking things, like cookies.

9. Singing in the shower.

10. Dancing it out.

