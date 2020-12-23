These Are The Things We’ve Done To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!
found any new hobbies?
If you’ve gotten through 2020 without melting down, congratulations, you’re a rare breed!
3 in 4 people say all the bad news this year has taken its toll on them. And 70% of us have tried to do something positive each day, just to stay sane.
Here are the top ten little things we’ve done to cheer ourselves up.
1. Watching a favourite movie. Almost half of us have done it to give ourselves a boost.
2. Snacking.
3. Going for a walk.
4. Calling a friend.
5. Cuddling with a pet.
6. Taking a nap.
7. Asking for a hug.
8. Baking things, like cookies.
9. Singing in the shower.
10. Dancing it out.