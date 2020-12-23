Listen Live

These Are The Things We’ve Done To Cheer Ourselves Up In 2020!

found any new hobbies?

By Life Hacks

If you’ve gotten through 2020 without melting down, congratulations, you’re a rare breed!

 

3 in 4 people say all the bad news this year has taken its toll on them.  And 70% of us have tried to do something positive each day, just to stay sane.

 

Here are the top ten little things we’ve done to cheer ourselves up.

1.  Watching a favourite movie.  Almost half of us have done it to give ourselves a boost.

2.  Snacking.

3.  Going for a walk.

4.  Calling a friend.

5.  Cuddling with a pet.

6.  Taking a nap.

7.  Asking for a hug.

8.  Baking things, like cookies.

9.  Singing in the shower.

10.  Dancing it out.

 

