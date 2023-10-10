THIEVES STOLE $20,000 WORTH OF LEFT-FOOTED SHOES FROM A VINTAGE STORE

According to a recent report, thieves in Nebraska broke into a vintage store in August and stole $20,000 worth of shoes. But they were all left-footed shoes.

Thieves rob a shoe store, not realizing that many stores only display one shoe of each pair, and keep the other one in the back. That was the case in this store too.

It’s unclear how many shoes they got, but this wasn’t a thrift store, they sell “vintage, exclusive” sneakers and “hard to find” items. So, they were pricier than used shoes someone drops in a donation bin.

There’s surveillance video of the theft, but the police are still looking for the thieves.

If these guys were smart enough, maybe they could link up with someone who only stole RIGHT-footed shoes, like these idiots in Peru back in May.