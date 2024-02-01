Things To Look Forward To In February

We made it through January, which means we’re more than halfway through the winter season! Things are already looking up! Here are some more things to look forward to this February …

IT’S BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Black History Month is a time to recognize the important role that Black Canadians have played in shaping the country and to celebrate their achievements and contributions. Throughout the month of February, Barrie and surrounding areas will host events for people of all ages and backgrounds to learn about the rich history and culture of Black Canadians.

These events provide a platform for Black Canadians to share their stories and perspectives, and to promote greater understanding and appreciation while celebrating the diversity that makes Canada a rich and vibrant nation.

RELATED: Learn more about local events and notable Black Canadians …

February 2: Groundhog Day

Groundhog Day centers on the belief that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow on this day and sees its shadow, it means that winter will continue for six more weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow, it’s a sign that spring is near.

Although it’s mostly just a lighthearted tradition, it’s a great way to highlight the changing seasons and the cycle of nature.

February 11: Super Bowl Sunday

This year the Super Bowl falls on February 11. Millions will tune in to watch the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers and the Usher Halftime Show!

RELATED: Top 5 favourite Super Bowl Halftime Shows ranked …

February 13: Galentine’s Day

The day before Valentine’s Day, women celebrate their female friendships and show appreciation for the important women in their lives.

Popularized by the television show Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day has become a way for women to celebrate their sisterhood, bond over shared experiences, and show love and support for one another.

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to show your bestie how much you love her!

February 14: Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day … for some, it’s a day to share sweet gestures with their significant other, but for others, it’s an opportunity to embrace being single.

Celebrate by sending a bouquet to that special someone in your life (even if it’s yourself) or enjoy a meal at your favourite restaurant.

No matter how you celebrate, the important thing is to have a good laugh and enjoy the day, even if it means ditching the romance and opting for a Netflix binge instead.

February 15: SALES!

Possibly better than Valentine’s Day itself, February 15th is the day to raid sale bins for leftover valentine’s day chocolates!

February 19: Family day

While every day should be a day for family, sometimes we get bogged down by our priorities whether it’s work, school, friends, after-school clubs, or something else entirely.

That’s where Family Day comes in.

This year, make a plan to have a family-wide game of freeze tag, go on a new adventure or get your kids to teach you how to play Fortnite. Whatever it is, give yourself a break from the regular humdrum of day-to-day life and focus on being with each other.

With all the laughter and memories, you might even forget you have to go back to your regular routine on Tuesday!

RELATED: Family Day activities you can do at home …

February 20: Love Your Pet Day

Love Your Pet Day is on February 20 every year so be sure to show your furry, scaley, and slimy friends some extra love!

February 21: Pancake Tuesday

Traditionally, Pancake Day, also known as Shrove Tuesday, is a day of feasting before the start of the Christian season of Lent. But more recently it has become a day every one to share their love of pancakes.

Whether you prefer yours with syrup, fruit, or just plain butter, there’s no denying that Pancake Day is a day to have some fun and maybe even take a break from that New Year’s diet.

February 22: Pink Shirt Day

Bullying continues to be a major problem for youth both in and out of school. Pink Shirt Day is a day to stand up against bullying and spread understanding.

And of course, there’s the realization that spring will soon be here!

Countdown To Spring: