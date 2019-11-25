This Guy Is Not Going To Be A Master Of Disguise!

Photo courtesy of Derbyshire Police.

If you ever feel dumb at work for losing a your patience, or at home losing your phone, FEAR NOT!

Because there is always someone out there dumber than you.

Main instance would be David Springthorpe here!

Police in the UK arrested this robbery and shoplifting suspect after he “attempted” to change his image by doing ONE THING: wearing glasses.

I wish I was joking.

Yeah, not the best move there kiddo.