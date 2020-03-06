This Hack Might Make Your Kids Love Grocery Shopping!

Sometimes the solution to a difficult problem, is super simple.

Jane Stine had noticed after moving back to the U.S, that a whole bunch of produce had small stickers on them.

She was blown away that there was “Frozen 2” Pineapples to make an example.

This gave her an idea.

She grabbed a roll of stickers that her son had of his favourite characters from Toy Story & Paw Patrol.

She then stuck them to grocery items around the produce section so that he could discover them, and in turn, would try them!

She says it’s been super fun, and hopefully it’ll convince your kid to try stuff they don’t like!