March 7th and 8th, 2020
New music from the Dixie Chicks!
#20 You Should Be Sad – Halsey
#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella
#18 The Man – Taylor Swift
#17 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski
#16 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas
#15 South Of The Border – Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello
#14 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
#13 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber
#12 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels
KOOL Cameo: Gaslighter – Dixie Chicks
#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers
#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth
#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara
#8 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers
#7 Adore You – Harry Styles
#6 Good As Hell – Lizzo
#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#3 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez
Future Hit: Stupid Love – Lady Gaga
and this is why I make music https://t.co/uiliyr3sYk
— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 4, 2020
#2 Circles – Post Malone
#1 Memories – Maroon 5