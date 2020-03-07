Listen Live

March 7th and 8th, 2020

New music from the Dixie Chicks!

By Top 20

#20 You Should Be Sad – Halsey

#19 Kissing Other People – Lennon Stella

#18 The Man – Taylor Swift

#17 Too Close – Ria Mae and Dan Talevski

#16 Just Friends – Virginia To Vegas

#15 South Of The Border – Ed Sheeran ft. Camila Cabello

#14 Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

#13 10,000 Hours – Dan + Shay ft. Justin Bieber

#12 If The World Was Ending – JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels

KOOL Cameo: Gaslighter – Dixie Chicks

#11 Only Human – Jonas Brothers

#10 I’ll Be There – Walk Off The Earth

#9 Rooting For You – Alessia Cara

#8 What A Man Gotta Do – Jonas Brothers

#7 Adore You – Harry Styles

#6 Good As Hell – Lizzo

#5 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#3 Lose You To Love Me – Selena Gomez

Future Hit: Stupid Love – Lady Gaga

 

#2 Circles – Post Malone

#1 Memories – Maroon 5

 

Related posts

February 29th and March 1st, 2020

February 22nd and 23rd, 2020

February 15th and 16th, 2020

February 8th and 9th, 2020

February 1st and 2nd, 2020

January 24th and 25th, 2020

January 18th and 19th, 2020

January 11th and 12th, 2020

January 4th and 5th, 2020