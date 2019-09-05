TIFF IS ON! Here Are Just A Few Of What Is Happening This Year!

TIFF starts today, Sept. 5th to 15th and will feature 11 days of movies, pressers, Q & A’s Special events, awards and of course an impressive lineup of A-list movie stars!

Meryl Streep will be Toronto promoting her new Netflix movie “The Laundromat.”

Tom Hanks will walk the red carpet for “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” in which Tom plays Mr. Rogers.

The Boss, Bruce Springsteen will attend the world premiere of his documentary “Western Stars.”

Other A-listers expected to attend include Joaquin Phoenix; Daniel Craig, Matt Damon and Christian Bale.

Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Renee Zellweger and Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu will be at the fest with the stripper story “Hustlers.”

Canadian stars on the list include Christopher Plummer, Donald Sutherland, Ellen Page, Atom Egoyan, Neve Campbell, and David Foster.