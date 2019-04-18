Time Magazine’s List Of The Most Influence People Is Out!

A few of music’s biggest names are on this year’s list including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande! Girl Power!

Peers of this year’s influencers penned essays about the impact and importance of these people including Shawn Mendez who gushed about Taylor Swift saying in part, ”Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything.”

Shawn Mendes: "The magic of Taylor Swift doesn't come from the lights, dancers or fireworks (although all of that is incredible) but from the electrifying connection that she has with the people who are there to see her"

Celine Dion raved about Lady Gaga in the Time essay, “I love Lady Gaga, and I think she’s got one of the greatest voices in the world: powerful, convincing, passionate and sensitive.”

Celine Dion on Lady Gaga: "She's an amazing musician, composer, performer and, as we saw in 'A Star Is Born,' an incredible actress, but her legacy reaches well beyond show business"

Other honourees include Tiger Woods who is written about by Justin Timberlake, and Michelle Obama who has her tribute penned by Beyoncé.

In case you were wondering, U.S. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

