Time Magazine’s List Of The Most Influence People Is Out!

Time Magazine’s 100 Must influential List has been released!

By Dirt/Divas

A few of music’s biggest names are on this year’s list including Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande! Girl Power!

Peers of this year’s influencers penned essays about the impact and importance of these people including Shawn Mendez who gushed about Taylor Swift saying in part, ”Taylor makes anyone older feel young again and anyone young feel they can do anything.”

Celine Dion raved about Lady Gaga in the Time essay,  “I love Lady Gaga, and I think she’s got one of the greatest voices in the world: powerful, convincing, passionate and sensitive.”

 

Other honourees include Tiger Woods who is written about by Justin Timberlake, and Michelle Obama who has her tribute penned by Beyoncé.

In case you were wondering, U.S. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year’s list.

Here’s the full list!

