Tom Hanks Says Doing One’s Part Is ‘So Simple’ in First TV Interview Since Recovering From COVID-19

During an appearance on “Today,” Tom said the acts people can take to prevent spreading COVID-19 are “simple,” reported NBC News. “The idea of doing one’s part should be so simple,” Hanks said.

“Wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands,” the 63-year-old added. “That alone means you are contributing to the betterment of your house, your work, your town, society as a whole and it’s such a small thing, and it’s a mystery to me how somehow that has been wiped out of what should be ingrained in the behavior of us all — simple things do your part.”

While he mentioned that he thinks “a huge majority of Americans get it,” he also doesn’t understand why some are not taking the effects of the pandemic seriously. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” he said.

Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were among the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus while doing some pre-production on a film in Australia in March.