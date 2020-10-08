Toronto Casting Call! Get Paid $1600 To Drink Wine With Your Friends!

Milo Casting is looking for friends to appear in a new ad for a wine campaign.

To audition, you just need to snap a few cute pics of you and your friends and send them in.

The submission deadline is Friday, October 9th at 9 am. The shoot will be held on October 21st and 22nd and each person will be paid $1600 to appear in the ad.

According to their posting, the company is looking for people between the ages of 30 to 40 who are “stylish peeps with great smiles and a cool vibe, of all ethnicities and genders.”

Here’s the link!