Tyler Perry Spreads The Love To THOUSANDS During Dire Times!

During these dire times, it’s always nice to see a good deed! This one comes courtesy of Tyler Perry.

The Actor, Director, Film Producer picked up the tab at 29 Winn-Dixie locations during senior and high risk individuals in New Orleans!

Many reacted on Twitter:

Thank you @tylerperry for paying for my mom's groceries this morning @WinnDixie — matt franklin (@mattlf) April 8, 2020

@tylerperry Thank you for your kindness today. I went shopping in Metairie, Louisiana this morning and your wave a goodness was felt. You put a smile on face and in my heart. God bless! 🙂 — emily brady (@ocd4dmb) April 8, 2020

@tylerperry Retired NOLA public school teacher who can’t THANK YOU enough for your RAOK this morning at the grocery!!! It means SO much!!! #Gratefulforyourthoughtfulness — Trudy Marie (@WhereY_at504) April 8, 2020

Perry also picked up the grocery tab at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, just days after giving away 21 THOUSAND to out of work servers in the area.

Shout out to Tyler Perry!