Tyler Perry Spreads The Love To THOUSANDS During Dire Times!

Madea's A Big Happy Grocery Moment.

By Josh

During these dire times, it’s always nice to see a good deed! This one comes courtesy of Tyler Perry.

The Actor, Director, Film Producer picked up the tab at 29 Winn-Dixie locations during senior and high risk individuals in New Orleans!

Many reacted on Twitter:

 

 

Perry also picked up the grocery tab at 44 Kroger stores in Atlanta, just days after giving away 21 THOUSAND to out of work servers in the area.

Shout out to Tyler Perry!

