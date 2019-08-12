Listen Live

Universal Pictures Has Canceled “The Hunt”

Not the right time

By Dirt/Divas

The movie was scheduled for release on September 27th but has since been cancelled after the shootings in El Paso, Teas and Dayton, Ohio, last week.

The movie is a satirical thriller about a group of Americans who are captured to be hunted and killed for sport, following apparent criticism by President Donald Trump and a recent series of mass shootings.

A statement released reads;

“We stand by our filmmakers and will continue to distribute films in partnership with bold and visionary creators, like those associated with this satirical social thriller, but we understand that now is not the right time to release this film,” Universal said in a statement.

 

Trump took to twitter on Friday- bashing “liberal Hollywood.”

The film came from Blumhouse Productions, which has produced a number of popular horror films such as “The Purge” and “Get Out.”

