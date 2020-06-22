WATCH: A Heart Warming Moment Between Daughter And Dad!
This one is for the #GirlDads out there!
This is such a cute story and OF course it went viral during Father’s Day.
Check out the video of a 7-year-old girl DESTROYING (in a good way) Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman” with her father on the ad libs.
They’re both dancing, having a great time, and celebrating!
It’s cute and it’ll melt your hearts.
Check it out below:
Morning Inspiration With LiL @chakaikhan The More I look At This Video The More I See @iambrookemonroe Trying To Outshine Husky Cheek 🤷🏽♂️ I’ll Step My Game Up For The Next Video 🤙🏾 @frobabies Shirt : I Dont Own The Rights To This Music All Credit Belongs To @warnermusic :#instagram #daddysgirl😘 #barbiedoll #strongdad #teachablemoments #loveislove #daddydaughtertime #daughter #daughterlove #greatdads #daughteroftheking #bloggersofinstagram #viralvideos #daughtergoals #daughtersrock #blackfathers #daughterlove #essence #shaderoom #dadgang #strongfamilies #strongwoman #blackloverocks #dadslife #dadswithdaughters #dadsofinstagram #blacklovematters #changingthenarrative