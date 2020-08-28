Watch: Christina Aguilera’s Music Video for Reflection

In 1998, Christina Aguilera recorded a version of the song “Reflection” for the closing credits of Disney’s Mulan. She was 17 years old and it was her first single. It hit #19 on the Adult Contemporary chart. This song paved her way to a record deal and her career.

Disney has remade Mulan as a live-action film, which will be released to Disney+ and some theatres on September 4th.

The new movie will not be a musical but they still need a closing credits song so Christian Aguilera has rerecorded “Reflection” and Disney has just released a video to go along with it. Check it out!